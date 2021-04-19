Juneteenth commemorates the date, June 19, 1865, when Union Army general Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Texas. Although Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, it took nearly 2½ years for the enforcement of the proclamation to take effect in Texas, one of the last states to come under control of the Union Army. Formerly enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, celebrated Granger’s announcement, and those celebrations grew throughout the state and ultimately the nation in the form of “Jubilee Day,” “Emancipation Day,” “Liberation Day” or, simply, Juneteenth.

While I celebrated Kwanzaa the very first year it was proposed, I was not an early adopter of Juneteenth. By the early 2000s, when Juneteenth was becoming fixed in popular Black culture, I’d already immersed myself deep enough into Black history to make me question how much I wanted to embrace the day.

As much as I recognize the historical significance of Juneteenth and its importance for African Americans, it’s a problematic holiday for me. It contributes to an outsized and unearned legacy for Lincoln’s role in ending slavery. It commemorates a time when the United States government began pulling back from the only true attempt ever made to bring about racial equity and racial justice. And it celebrates the ending of one brutal form of racial oppression without simultaneously acknowledging the other forms of equally brutal racial oppression that quickly sprang up in slavery’s place.

A misunderstood document

Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation may be one of the most misunderstood documents in American history. Contrary to popular belief, the proclamation did not officially free a single slave. It sought to free slaves only in the 10 Confederate states at war with the Union, but the Confederacy never recognized Lincoln’s authority. So while slaves in the South were technically free under the proclamation, they were left to their own devices to escape to Union-held territory. Meanwhile, nothing had changed for slaves in Northern states, where they were still considered chattel. That’s why even after the first Juneteenth, slavery still existed until the 13th Amendment abolished slavery throughout the country.

Critics were quick to point out the hypocrisy of what appeared to be more of a military strategy on Lincoln’s part rather than a sincere effort to end slavery. On Oct. 11, 1862, the London Spectator decried the proclamation as “half consciously pressing along a road which ends in emancipation.” It continued, the “principle asserted is not that a human being cannot justly own another but that he cannot own him unless he is loyal to the United States.” The tepid nature of the proclamation is one reason why, throughout the 19th century, Frederick Douglass and other abolitionists continued to commemorate Aug. 1 rather than Juneteenth as Emancipation Day. Aug. 1, 1834 was the day that Great Britain put into effect a much more strongly worded proclamation that freed all slaves anywhere in the British Empire.