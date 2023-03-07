Now a recent surge of interest in Mason's work has put his legacy a little closer in kind to that of those so-called Northwest Mystics.

Listen to Crosscut Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon or wherever you get your podcasts.

Of particular note have been the sale prices of his paintings, which have doubled in just the past year, at multiple auctions.

For this episode of Crosscut Reports, guest host Mark Baumgarten talks with reporter Margo Vansynghel about her quest to understand why Mason's art is having a moment, what it tells us about the current art market and, surprisingly, how it might have inspired an alleged forgery.

Read our full report on Alden Mason and his increasingly popular paintings here.