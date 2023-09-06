Podcast | After a takeover, mobile home tenants are fighting back

Crosscut reporters Farah Eltohamy and Mai Hoang investigated allegations against Hurst & Son LLC, a company that has acquired dozens of mobile home parks across the state in recent years. Some residents allege that the company is responsible for rent hikes, new fees and reduced services.

Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , or Podbean .

Now these community members are pushing back against Hurst & Son – which is not the only company that has been accused of these practices.

In this episode of Crosscut Reports, host Sara Bernard talks with Eltohamy about why mobile homes are not in fact mobile; the different ways community members are advocating for themselves; and why it’s so important for them to stay where they are.