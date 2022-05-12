Still, while partisan rancor may pose a threat to American democracy, politicians in both parties are leveraging it in their own attempts to build support, raise money and get things done.

Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson and former presidential adviser Robert Gibbs are both familiar with the calculus involved in turning partisanship into political gain. But they are also aware of the threats that severe partisanship can bring.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, the two political strategists discuss the fight for Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024, detail missteps in their own parties that helped create the current landscape and consider why some Americans may prefer authoritarianism to democracy.