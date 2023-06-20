Crosscut Talks

Podcast | Can Republicans regain trust with voters?

Former Congressman Will Hurd's reboot formula includes stopping election denial and making effort to appeal to skeptical party members.

A congressperson at a desk speaking

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, speaks during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the Republican Party and its voters have a major decision to make about the future of the party.

With former President Donald Trump running for another term, there is a likelihood that the party continues on the trajectory set under his presidency. But there is also the possibility of a break from that path.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast we listen in on a conversation with Will Hurd, a former Republican congressman and former CIA officer who is advocating for a kind of Republican reboot.

In conversation with political commentator Brandi Kruse, Hurd put forth a formula for repairing his party and regaining the trust of more voters. One key, he said, is that conservatives must be unafraid to disagree.

