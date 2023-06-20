Podcast | Can Republicans regain trust with voters?
Former Congressman Will Hurd's reboot formula includes stopping election denial and making effort to appeal to skeptical party members.
As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the Republican Party and its voters have a major decision to make about the future of the party.
With former President Donald Trump running for another term, there is a likelihood that the party continues on the trajectory set under his presidency. But there is also the possibility of a break from that path.
For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast we listen in on a conversation with Will Hurd, a former Republican congressman and former CIA officer who is advocating for a kind of Republican reboot.
In conversation with political commentator Brandi Kruse, Hurd put forth a formula for repairing his party and regaining the trust of more voters. One key, he said, is that conservatives must be unafraid to disagree.