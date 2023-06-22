Podcast | Andrew Yang on the origins and aims of the Forward Party
The former presidential candidate believes he knows what is wrong with American politics and shares why his new party is a solution.
When Andrew Yang ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, he did so with hopes of changing the conversation. He left the race despondent, he says. But now he is back with a new party and a renewed sense of purpose.
For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we listen in on a conversation with the entrepreneur-turned-politician in which he discusses his political journey, his role in creating a new third party, the Forward Party, and his hopes for the future of American politics.
In this May 6 conversation from the Crosscut Ideas Festival, Yang explains his new party to Crosscut executive editor David Lee and reveals what he believes is a practical approach to working across the aisle to fix America's problems.
Yang also shares why he ran for president on solutions he believes can work, such as a Universal Basic Income, and why he believes re-energizing voters who feel powerless may be the only way for us to move forward as a country.
This conversation took place May 6, 2023.