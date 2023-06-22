For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we listen in on a conversation with the entrepreneur-turned-politician in which he discusses his political journey, his role in creating a new third party, the Forward Party, and his hopes for the future of American politics.

In this May 6 conversation from the Crosscut Ideas Festival, Yang explains his new party to Crosscut executive editor David Lee and reveals what he believes is a practical approach to working across the aisle to fix America's problems.

Yang also shares why he ran for president on solutions he believes can work, such as a Universal Basic Income, and why he believes re-energizing voters who feel powerless may be the only way for us to move forward as a country.

This conversation took place May 6, 2023.