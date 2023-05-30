Podcast | Rep. Adam Smith predicts peace negotiations with Russia

Yet, U.S. Rep. Adam Smith believes he can now see an end in sight and that it will be Russia on its heels in the end. During an appearance for the Crosscut Ideas Festival in early May, the congressman who represents Washington’s 9th District, and who is the Democrats’ ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, said that he believed the path to a negotiated peace could begin as early as this fall.

Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we listen in on Smith’s conversation with Seattle University associate professor Connie Anthony as they discuss the conflict in Ukraine, as well as other pressing topics in the arena of foreign affairs.

Smith offers up a defense of the U.S. involvement in the war and also provides some insight into brewing tensions with China.