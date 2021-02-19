Climate-centered bills would phase out gas heat and appliances in most Washington homes and buildings, require that cities consider climate costs in their plans, and increase housing density in some areas by 50%. At the same time, the Legislature is considering expansions to renter protections and public housing with a vigor that advocates say they haven’t seen before in Olympia, while looking to correct racial inequities in the housing system.

Reform advocates note that buildings, including housing, contribute one-fifth of Washington's greenhouse gas emissions and that the housing affordability crisis is extending commutes by pushing cash-strapped workers deeper into the suburbs. They also point out that more efficient homes also cost less to heat and cool, savings that lighten the financial load on renters and homeowners.

The home building and real estate lobbies, influential blocs in the statehouse, argue that changes would increase costs to buyers and renters. They claim the new regulations would deepen Washington’s housing deficit, which currently runs about 220,000 homes.

Legislation to decarbonize buildings, consider environmental justice in permitting and require that climate impacts be taken into account in new development “take us in the wrong direction,” said Janelle Guthrie, communications director of the Building Industry Association of Washington.

“Now, more than ever, homes matter,” Guthrie said. “Home builders and our associates want anyone who wants to buy a clean, safe home to have the ability to do so.”

‘Sprawl is very expensive’

High housing costs around employment centers like Seattle and Bellevue are bad for the planet, as most commuters, including 60% of those living in King County, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, still drive to work alone by car. The number of workers with hour-plus commutes is rising, largely because the close-in homes, when they can be found at all, are exorbitantly expensive.

Unable to make rent in Seattle, Shavon Jones found herself living in the Cascade foothills near Maple Valley. She shoehorned herself and five of her children into a two-bedroom apartment, and spent more than two hours each day driving to and from work in Seattle.

“I just kept telling myself, there’s got to be a better way,” said Jones, now a 37-year-old community service worker with the anti-poverty organization Solid Ground.

Less than a year ago, though, Jones managed to do the improbable — buy a home in Seattle on a five-figure income.

She moved into a five-bedroom home built by Habitat for Humanity on land owned by Homestead Community Land Trust, a nonprofit helping would-be homeowners making slightly less than the area median income to buy at below-market rates. Her old one-hour drive to work is now a 20-minute light rail trip, and she’s doing something most Black and Latino Americans don't — build wealth.

“This is what life is about,” said Jones, whose heritage is Black, Latino and white. “You want to be able to have something. This is the start of wealth for people.”

Washingtonians earning less than 80% of median income — that’s about $82,000 a year in Seattle, where the average household income passed $100,000 in 2020 — lack safe, affordable housing, according to the Governor’s Office. The average home price was $397,000 statewide in 2019; the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,300 statewide and $300 a month higher in King County with its 0% vacancy rate.

In Washington’s not-so-distant past, excessive heat in the housing market has been cooled by urban sprawl. But, state Rep. Davina Duerr noted, “sprawl is very expensive.”

Sprawl comes at an immediate cost to city and county governments tasked with keeping up the roads and sewers that serve ballooning communities, said Duerr, a Democrat from Bothell. And it carries environmental debts to be paid by future generations.

Building booms of in the 1980s and 1990s saw swaths of forestland converted to subdivisions, adding drivers to wandering roads built for cars alone. Now, cities like Bothell, where Duerr also serves on the city council, must correct planning decisions made decades ago, decisions Duerr views as shortsighted. Bicycle paths and dense housing have to be laid atop cities that weren’t built for them, so that Washington can grow its population while shrinking its carbon footprint.

Legislation introduced by Duerr would write climate change prevention into the state’s principal urban development law, the Growth Management Act.

House Bill 1099, currently before the House Appropriations Committee, would require cities in the state’s most populated counties to grow in such a way that greenhouse gas emissions fall while directing the state government to produce a set of model rules for cities to adopt. If greenhouse gas emissions don’t fall — they haven’t in Washington — more stringent guidelines would be created.

“This is truly an existential threat,” Duerr said. “Mother Nature doesn’t give you points for participation or an A for effort. We really have to tackle this sooner, not later.”

Duerr’s bill has drawn opposition from interest groups lobbying on behalf of local governments and the housing industry. Guthrie, the Building Industry Association of Washington spokeswoman, said the legislation “makes it even harder to find buildable lands for single-family homes across our state.”

“People need more choices when it comes to where they can live, not less,” she said by email.

The bill is one of several that would push cities to become more densely populated. Another would require that in-city zoning allow for at least six homes per acre, an increase from the four per acre currently required. It would prompt most cities to allow higher-density housing types, like duplexes and townhomes in areas zoned for single-family homes, and create a tax incentive for cities that increase housing density near transit hubs.

A co-sponsor to the bipartisan bill, HB 1157, state Rep. Greg Gilday, R-Camano Island, said he believes legislation could spur badly needed construction.

A real estate agent by trade, Gilday described the state’s housing shortage as acute. On Camano, an island that is home to about 17,000 people, there were just 13 homes on the market in early February, Gilday said, less than a tenth of the precrunch norm.

“In my area of the state, if you can find a house for under $400,000, you’re lucky,” Gilday said. “If people can’t even afford that first rung on the ladder, that’s not good for our society.”