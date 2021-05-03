The Climate Commitment Act will require industrial polluters to buy pollution credits from the state in a cap-and-trade market system similar to one operating in California. The bill stipulates that tens of millions of dollars collected each year should be used to underwrite cleanup in the most polluted areas of the state, clearing the air and restoring the land in communities where Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans suffer disproportionately.

The Legislature also passed vehicle-fuel restrictions meant to force producers of carbon-heavy fuels like gasoline and diesel to buy biofuels and underwrite new charging stations for fleets of electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicles are expected to proliferate on Washington roads, in part because of a Legislature-approved ban on the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars set to take effect in 2030.

Along with legislation that addresses environmental racism, these revenue-generating, pollution-reducing bills and a collection of less expansive efforts could finally put Washington on track to begin achieving its goals for reducing the state’s contributions to climate change.

“ ‘Historic’ is such a cliché, but it truly is historic,” said Darcy Nonemacher, government affairs director of the Washington Environmental Council, an umbrella group representing the state’s largest environmental organizations.

“We’ve known for a long time that climate change is on a ticking clock,” Nonemacher said. “This legislative session seems like a new beginning.”

None of it proved easy, even with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate and Gov. Jay Inslee, an erstwhile “climate candidate” for president, in the governor’s mansion.

While the key bills passed with comfortable majorities, they did so without uniform Democratic support. Republicans, entirely out of power in Olympia, opposed all the major pieces of climate legislation and the Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act, landmark environmental justice legislation requiring state agencies to do more to protect residents of Washington’s most-polluted places.

To supporters, the HEAL Act (Senate Bill 5141) is a consequential first step toward correcting inequities that have concentrated pollution in places where Black and Latino Washingtonians are far more likely to live. It is the Legislature’s answer to demands first raised by communities of color more than 20 years ago, and it is expected to shape Washington’s climate response as this year’s freshly passed laws are translated into action.

“Passage of the HEAL Act is an important step toward environmental justice,” said David Mendoza, co-chair of the state Environmental Justice Taskforce, a group whose recommendations formed the foundation of the policy. In a statement, Mendoza added that Washington still has “work to do to repair generations of damage.”

If it works as intended, the HEAL Act will ensure that residents most often on the receiving end of environmental problems — which disproportionately affect Black, Latino, Native American and low-income communities — will guide the hand of state government. Agencies will have to explain what they’re doing to lift the pollution burdens in the Interstate 5 corridor between Tacoma and Everett, and through parts of Yakima, Spokane, the Tri-Cities and other areas of the state with unhealthy pollution levels.

An appointed commission will monitor how well state agencies have improved their outreach to communities of color and directed their efforts to improve the environment for those now being harmed by pollution. It will fall to the commission to correct the Department of Ecology or other state agencies if they come up short.

Hamdi Abdulle, executive director of the SeaTac-based advocacy organization African Community Housing & Development, said African immigrants like herself and other people of color are waking up to the harm being done to them by pollution generated by enterprises that disproportionately benefit the rich.

Pollution seems like a distant problem until people get sick, Abdulle said. After the coronavirus pandemic and four years during which immigrants were berated by the White House, Abdulle said, communities that have been cut out of the environmental movement now are prepared to stand up for their air, water and climate.