Politics

Live updates: Washington state primary election results

As ballot counts roll in, check back here to see which candidates are leading this year's races for Congress, state Legislature and more.

by / August 2, 2022 /
Updated at 5:00 a.m. on Aug. 1
a gloved hand sorts ballots

Temporary election workers process ballots at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Jovelle Tamayo for Crosscut)

The first ballots cast in the Aug. 2 primary election have been processed and election officials say they will post results once a day.

The top two finishers in each primary race, even if they are in the same party, will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. 

The results so far are below, but if you want to see more details visit the King County election results page or the Secretary of State’s Office website for statewide results

County Canvassing Boards will certify the results and transmit them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office on Aug. 16.

If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Crosscut Voter Guide.

Click the name of the race to expand or collapse it. Refresh the page to update results.

Results

In progress Likely to advance

Get the latest in election news

In the weeks leading up to each election, this newsletter gives context on the races, candidates and more. 

By subscribing, you agree to receive occasional membership emails from Crosscut/Cascade Public Media.
Topics:

About the Authors & Contributors