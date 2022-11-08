Live updates: 2022 Washington state midterm elections

The first ballots cast in the Nov. 8 general election are being processed and election officials say they will post the first results after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and share updates every afternoon this week around 4 p.m.

The results so far are below, but if you want to see more details visit the King County election results page or the Secretary of State’s Office website for statewide results.

Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 29 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 8 to certify statewide results.

If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Crosscut Voter Guide.

Click the name of the race to expand or collapse it. Refresh the page to update results.