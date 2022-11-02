Write-in candidates are having a serious moment in WA

The “Access to Democracy” package of bills signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in March 2018 included same-day voter registration, pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds and the motor-voter law – all aimed at increasing voter participation – as well as a measure to increase candidate participation.

This story was inspired by reader questions and comments after the publication of an essay about write-in candidates in Crosscut's Elections newsletter.

Write-in candidates are now expected to register their candidacy for local and statewide races – both for the primary and general elections – and are allowed a statement in the voter guides produced by the state and local elections officials if they are one of the top-two winners in the primary. Plus, just like every other candidate, if they are one of the top-two vote-getters in the primary, they can be on the ballot officially for the General Election. Votes are counted only for write-in candidates who register.

A number of people have accomplished that feat in Washington this year. But the Secretary of State’s Office cannot say for sure if Washington is experiencing a bumper crop of successful write-in candidates, since they do not know of anyone tracking the system statewide. Most write-ins register with county elections offices.

Democrat Cameron Severns, who is running in the 25th Legislative District in Puyallup and surrounding Pierce County, joined that race as a write-in during the primary election after he noticed the incumbent, Republican Cyndy Jacobsen, was running unopposed. He followed the state rules for write-in candidates and earned enough votes to earn a place on the November ballot.

Another Democrat, Lindsey Keesling, is a write-in candidate who earned a place on the General Election ballot for the 15th Legislative District, south of Ellensburg and west of Richland, by becoming one of the top-two winners in the primary. The 15th is represented in the Legislature by three Republicans, and all three were running unopposed until Keesling joined the race. She registered as a write-in to take on Republican Nikki Torres for state Senate.

Katie Haven, chair of the Okanogan County Democrats, told Crosscut she’s heard of a number of successful write-ins who advanced to the general election this year, mostly from fellow party chairs in Central Washington.

“I think people would be interested in knowing that Democrats actually exist in the eastern half of the state and are making an effort,” Haven wrote in an email, noting that in many parts of Eastern Washington, only Republicans are on the ballot.

Another Democratic write-in in Eastern Washington is running for Walla Walla county commissioner, where the top-two vote-getters in the primary were both Republicans. Danielle Garbe Reser’s name will not be on the ballot or in the voter guide, so she is running what Haven called a “true write-in campaign.” And a successful one, as she has attracted both endorsements and donations to support her campaign.