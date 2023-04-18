WA may end mandatory sentencing points based on juvenile convictions

The measure, which would still allow juvenile convictions to influence adult sentences in the cases of murder in the first or second degree as well as felony sex offenses, passed the Senate on April 11 and the House on March 3.

The superpredator myth

Chelsea Moore, ACLU WA’s smart justice policy expert, said the use of juvenile judgments in adult sentences can be traced back to the racist “superpredator" myth.

“That was a theory developed by a professor at Princeton that basically said that some children are inherently violent and need to be locked up and have the key thrown away,” Moore said. “The theory was racially coded, and was mostly directed at young Black boys. Ironically, the professor who developed the theory has since disowned it and apologized, but much of the legislation that was enacted because of this bad science has stuck around.”

HB1324 would not prevent judges, prosecutors or even the public from being able to see a person’s juvenile record or prevent judges from considering that record when deciding a sentence. But it prevents adult sentences from being automatically longer because of a crime they committed as a child, and brings the state in line with the majority of other states. Right now Washington is one of 11 states that has held onto the policy put into place based on the debunked “superpredator” theory.

The juvenile justice proposal also takes into account modern brain science that shows that until age 25, a person’s brain continues to develop in the prefrontal cortex, the area responsible for planning, prioritizing and controlling impulses. Indigenous social justice organizations like Huy , Chief Seattle Club and Native American Reentry Services , along with eight Native nations across Washington state, wrote to Jinkins requesting that the bill be passed as originally written, pointing to the historic intergenerational trauma resulting in afflictions like fetal alcohol syndrome, which Native newborns experience at a rate more than eight times the national average.