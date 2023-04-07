Washington Senate passes ban on assault-style rifles

The rifle ban is one of several proposed firearms restrictions at this year’s legislative session, which is scheduled to end April 23. Saturday’s debate played out as Democrats push for tighter firearms laws in response to gun violence that continues to take a toll across the United States.

Between 2019 and 2021, the number of children killed in shootings nationally increased 50%, according to an analysis of federal mortality data by Pew Research Center .

On Friday, Senate lawmakers passed a second key firearms proposal when they approved House Bill 1143 . That bill began as an ambitious permit-to-purchase effort that expanded the 10-day waiting period currently required when buying a semiautomatic rifle to include all firearms purchases in the state. The final version – which must go back to the House for a final vote there – was narrowed down to the 10-day waiting period and the requirement that a would-be buyer present a training certificate from a firearms safety class.

That bill builds upon existing laws that require a training certificate and a 10-day wait to purchase a semiautomatic rifle, and process for checking purchasers of pistols that also can involve a waiting period.

The new laws come as the fight over gun regulations simmers throughout the court system. Some recent attempts by conservatives to get Washington state firearms laws tossed out by the courts have failed . But it remains to be seen what an increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court will do with firearms restrictions.

Last June, the court struck down a New York law regarding concealed carry in a ruling known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. That decision came after another landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2008, known as the Heller decision .

The Bruen decision is already having ripple effects, according to a paper from The Duke Center for Firearms Law . In the Bruen ruling, the justices said that future challenges to the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment “should be evaluated solely with reference to text, history, and tradition,” according to the paper.

Courts around the nation have declared “more laws invalid under the Second Amendment in the eight months after Bruen than they did in the first few years after Heller,” according to the paper by Jake Charles, a professor who teaches firearms law.

It remains to be seen if the legal landscape changes in Washington, where state laws, some dating from the 19th century, impose some restrictions on firearms purchases.