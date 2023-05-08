‘We can do this’: Big ideas from the Crosscut Ideas Festival

Michael Cohen was another speaker with an idea for preserving American democracy: make sure his former boss never sees the inside of the White House again. A former lawyer for Donald Trump, Cohen went to prison for the work he did for the former president.

Cohen acknowledges that he encouraged Trump to run the first time, but “I never thought he would become the worst version of himself imaginable. I thought he would elevate himself to the job of president, not debase it.”

Since getting out of prison, Cohen says he has offered his marketing expertise to the Democratic party and the Lincoln Project, but no one has accepted his offers. He hopes the multiple criminal cases against Trump will help prevent him from returning to the White House.

Six keynote sessions — including interviews with Ibram X. Kendi, Eric Holder and Andrew Yang — will be broadcast on KCTS 9 every night at 7 p.m., starting Wednesday, May 10. Go to kcts9.org for more details.

“I want to see him held accountable and responsible. Not because it makes me feel better. Because any one of us would suffer the consequences,” Cohen said. “It would show the American people that no one is above the law.”

Cohen said he thinks a Trump second term would be like The Handmaid’s Tale brought to life, from taking away our First Amendment rights to a military attack on our government — or a paramilitary attack like what happened on Jan. 6.

The 2024 presidential election also came up in the session titled “Artificial Intelligence Is About to Change Everything.”