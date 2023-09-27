National culture wars on race, LGBTQ+ rights come to WA schools

Not a widespread movement

The push by advocates comes even as attempts to restrict sex education in schools and restrict transgender people have not gained wider traction in Washington.

In 2016 and 2017, a citizens group attempted to get an initiative on the ballot to roll back a state regulation guaranteeing access to locker rooms, restrooms, and other facilities according to an individual’s gender identity. Those attempts failed to get enough voter signatures to qualify for the November election.

Likewise, this year’s attempt to roll back an expansion of the law that allows organizations helping unsheltered youth to delay notifying a parent or guardian if there is a compelling reason not to, like abuse or neglect, also failed to make the ballot . The expansion of that law by Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic lawmakers added protected health care services, which include gender-affirming treatment and reproductive health care, to the list of compelling reasons.

Meanwhile, in 2020, 58% of state voters rejected a referendum that would have rolled back a comprehensive sex-education law passed in Olympia that year.

Now educators are frustrated – and a bit frightened – by the way the culture wars have entered their spaces, in both official and nonofficial ways, according to interviews with teachers and national studies.

In the Olympia School District, teachers have been subject to records requests from a citizens group seeking to expose alleged misdeeds surrounding race and gender.

In one case, the leader of a group known as the OSD Fairness Alliance obtained public records of educators and worked to raise concerns about an instance where a teacher was speaking to a 10-year-old student about their gender identity. That incident – which was reported on by journalist Brandi Kruse – was picked up by the national conservative publication The Post Millennial .

In another case, an Olympia teacher described the impact that questions sent to her by anonymous members of the alliance. Sara Foppiano, who in previous years worked at North Thurston Public Schools, said she received an email from the Alliance in January when she moved to the Olympia School District to work at Centennial Elementary School. While at North Thurston, Foppiano was an adviser for the Black Student Union, which at one point met by teleconference and was Zoom-bombed by people saying racial slurs .

After Foppiano moved to Centennial Elementary School, the OSD Fairness Alliance sent her an email: “When we learned that BIPOC groups were starting at CES, we wondered about your role with this group.”

“Have you been involved with the formation, planning or operation of this group?” it continued. “If so, we’d like to know more about your role with the BIPOC group. Perhaps you can help us understand the purpose and activities of this group, how it came to be and who may or may not be included.”

The Alliance didn’t respond to emails seeking comment about its advocacy. In an interview, Foppiano said that direct approach was a first for her.

"It was very unsettling ... like as though it was almost a violation of privacy,” she said. “I mean, it was just that feeling of some anonymous individual or group of individuals went to the trouble to find my name, find my contact information, sit down and write an email, they wanted to make it very clear that they were aware of my teaching history, and use that as, I guess, almost this veiled threat."

"It was the first time in my career that I was directly, you know, contacted in that way, and kind of asked to speak about my involvement in that kind of social justice work," she added.

Foppiano decided to work this year as a substitute teacher, She would consider going back to a staff position, but the adversarial climate "definitely factors in" on any future decision, she added.

Another teacher at Centennial Elementary School said that the overall dynamic has resulted in a "a culture of fear." The teacher, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear of reprisal, said they knew educators leaving positions because of the threats.

“Is my family going to be targeted, is my name going to be dragged through the mud?” asked the teacher. “Something as simple as representation of a queer family can cause folks to get hate mail.”