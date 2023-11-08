Lisa Brown leads incumbent Nadine Woodward in Spokane mayoral race

In a written statement, Brown thanked supporters and expressed optimism about the results so far.

"I am deeply honored and grateful for your support," Brown said. "It will be my goal as Mayor to bring collaboration, accountability, and results to every corner of the city."

Woodward declared the race "too close to call" and said she's waiting for additional ballots to be counted.

“The results show that this is a razor thin margin with thousands of votes left to be counted,” said Woodward in a written statement. “We look forward to all votes being counted and we believe we will be successful when all votes are counted.”

The two-woman mayoral race — the first for Spokane since 1985 — has centered around several key issues, including tackling homelessness, increasing housing and addressing rampant drug use.

Brown and Woodward have butted heads at debates on the best approach to tackle these intertwined issues, with Camp Hope at the center of those disagreements.

The now-closed encampment once housed hundreds of unsheltered Spokane residents in the city’s East Central Neighborhood. Brown formerly oversaw the state Department of Commerce, which provided money for housing and other services for some encampment residents and, some say, enabled the encampment to overstay its welcome.

Woodward, in her campaign materials, has implied Brown represents the worst levels of government intrusion, which kept her from addressing critical Spokane issues. Meanwhile, Brown has made the case that Woodward has failed to address the city’s needs because she has been unable to capitalize on partnerships and available state funds.