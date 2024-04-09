Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown’s first 100 days: How is she doing?

This is part one of a two-part series looking at Lisa Brown's first 100 days in office. Check back tomorrow for part two, a Q&A with Lisa Brown.

Brown, a Democrat, leads alongside a progressive majority in the Spokane City Council, which may make it easier to make progress on her key policies and proposals. In contrast, Woodward butted heads with that same progressive majority.

But the city’s myriad issues will make Brown’s term far from easy, including insufficient affordable housing that’s led to growing homelessness; an opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of many residents; and a $50 million budget deficit.

Cascade PBS contacted community members to ask how they feel Brown is faring so far. The general sentiment is that 100 days is too soon to make conclusions. They like that she is making an effort to hear from various stakeholders, but plan to wait and see how Brown tackles these big issues over the course of her four-year term.

They are encouraged, however, that the new mayor has already kept one of her campaign promises: She’s sought community member feedback and has encouraged collaboration among city agencies and nonprofits.

“I’ve been impressed with her team and how engaged they are,” said Detective Dave Dunkin, president of the Spokane Police Guild, which represents officers and sergeants. He noted that he’s in regular communication with deputy city administrator Maggie Yates, part of Brown’s leadership team.

Dunkin noted that Woodward and her administration engaged mainly with former Police Chief Craig Meidl and other management rather than talking to rank-and-file employees. Dunkin acknowledged that mostly reflects a different management style, noting that Woodward had a good relationship with the police department and that the city and the Guild successfully negotiated a new contract during her time as mayor.

The Spokane Police Guild endorsed Woodward in last fall’s mayoral race. Dunkin noted that Guild members had some qualms about Brown being a Democrat and her ties to the state, both as a legislator and later as director of the Department of Commerce. Many Guild members believe Democrats in Olympia villainized law enforcement in crafting policies.

“That’s [Brown’s] party, and she got associated with that,” he said.

One key mayoral decision that will impact Dunkin and his colleagues is the selection of a new police chief. Meidl left at the end of last year and will soon start as interim chief in Richland, part of the Tri-Cities area. Interim police chief Justin Lundgren, who was Meidl’s assistant chief, is currently running the Spokane department.

Dunkin said he likes that Brown has reached out to community residents and police department personnel to get feedback on what they’re looking for in a police chief.