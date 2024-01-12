Washington Legislature aims to regulate AI — but treads cautiously

At least three AI bills are proposed for the session that began Jan. 8. The legislature passed a minor bill on AI in 2023.

This session marks the first time that the Legislature will attempt to address AI in a methodical way. Artificial intelligence is an ill-defined, rapidly evolving technology that has entered commerce, education and daily life. Laypersons, including legislators, are struggling to come to grips with AI’s social and economic impacts that are surfacing.

Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, chairperson of the Senate Labor & Commerce Committee, plans to introduce a bill that would require companies using artificial intelligence to inform their employees and customers that AI is being used.

Rep. Travis Couture, R-Allyn, and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, sponsored parallel bills in the House and Senate to create a task force to map out how Washington should regulate AI.

Finally, Rep. Clyde Shavers, D-Oak Harbor, is pushing House Bill 1951, which would forbid the use of AI algorithms that lead to discrimination, including in employment, health care, education, criminal justice and more.

Last session, the Legislature passed a bill by Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, to require disclosure if audio or images in a political advertisement are manipulated. Under that law, manipulating a candidate’s images and audio without that person’s consent gives them cause for legal action.

“AI is a complicated issue that we don’t fully understand. You don’t want to stop innovation. You don’t want to stop commerce. But you don’t want to stop people’s civil rights. … Right now, we’re in that moment where artificial intelligence is everywhere,” Shavers said.

In and out of Olympia, observers are saying legislating too quickly could backfire.

“The biggest pitfall is legislating out of fear and moving too quickly and not recognizing how mismatched are the pace of technology and the pace of legislation. People are in jobs that didn’t exist a year ago,” said Laura Ruderman, CEO of the Washington Technology Alliance.

Right now, the extent of Washington’s emerging AI industry is unclear.

Tech publication GeekWire has counted 132 AI startups in the Pacific Northwest . That does not include tech and non-tech companies that use AI as part of their businesses, or established companies like Microsoft and Amazon that are investing heavily in this technology.

The Washington Technology Industry Association has roughly 1,000 members. “AI is probably in most of our members’ wheelhouses,” said Kelly Fukuai, the WTIA’s vice president for government affairs.

What’s clear is that Seattle has become a center for AI development and interest.

“Seattle is in the same breath as San Francisco as an AI hub. … Whenever we put AI on a [chamber] program, it’s packed with people,” said Rachel Smith, CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.