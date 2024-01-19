What’s it like to be appointed to the Seattle City Council?

Nonetheless, the position comes with the full powers and responsibilities of elected office and, as a sworn member of the City Council, the appointee has free rein to pursue legislation, make or block departmental nominations and otherwise engage in city business as they see fit. And running to stay in office is not always off the table.

The Council is just a few days away from a new appointment to fill the citywide District 8 seat left vacant by Teresa Mosqueda’s election to the King County Council. That appointee will serve on the Council until the results from this November’s special election are certified and an elected representative finishes Mosqueda’s term through the end of 2025.

This is far from the first time Seattle has faced a vacancy on its City Council. According to the city archivist, there have been 52 Council vacancies since 1869 and the Council has only once, in 1941, left a seat unfilled by an appointee.

The current vacancy is the fourth on the Council since 2015. Crosscut spoke with John Okamoto, Kirsten Harris-Talley and Abel Pacheco, who were appointed in 2015, 2017 and 2019 respectively, to learn what it’s like to take on that slightly odd role of City Council appointee, what work they were able to get done and what advice they have for the incoming appointee.

Okamoto was appointed to the Council in April 2015 to replace Councilmember Sally Clark, who left eight months early for a job at the University of Washington. Prior to his appointment Okamoto had been an interim director at Seattle’s Human Services Department, director of the Washington Education Association and a Port of Seattle executive.

In October 2017, Harris-Talley was appointed for a brief 51-day appointment to Councilmember Tim Burgess’s seat after Mayor Ed Murray resigned amid scandal and Burgess became interim mayor. At the time, Harris-Talley was heavily involved in the “Block the Bunker” movement opposing construction of a new North Precinct police station and the No New Youth Jail movement. Harris-Talley was later elected to represent Washington’s 37th legislative district.

In April 2019, Pacheco was appointed to replace Councilmember Rob Johnson, who left before the end of his last year in office for a job with the NHL. Pacheco, now a Sound Transit government relations director, ran against Johnson in the 2015 primary for the District 4 seat. Pacheco had also sought appointment in 2017.

Each of them described the appointment process as intense. For one, you are cast into new levels of public scrutiny. Okamoto, for example, was vociferously criticized by Councilmember Kshama Sawant and other leftists about controversies at the Port that happened while he was an executive, but in which he was not directly implicated.

On top of that, the process is extremely compressed. When Harris-Talley applied, she submitted her application on a Sunday, the city posted the list of candidates on Monday and the Council took their final vote on Friday. Midway through that week, Harris-Talley said she felt a sense of panic as the possibility of an appointment set in and she thought about needing to find people to staff her office on such short notice.

The intensity carries into an appointee’s time in office.

“City Hall was the first place I ever cried at work,” Pacheco said. “The stress, the weight of the decisions. You know they can meaningfully impact people.”