Nick on the Rocks
From mysterious canyons carved by ancient floods to the hidden remains of massive volcanic eruptions, join Nick Zentner, senior geology lecturer at Central Washington University, as he criss-crosses Washington unearthing the untold stories of the state’s most beautiful landscapes.
Mount Baker Volcano
Mount Baker's glaciers unveil the secrets of three ancient volcanoes over millennia.
Special thanks to Central Washington University as the original creator and collaborator for Nick on the Rocks.