Riding the waves with Indigenous youth

Surfing, like so many other things we enjoy today, has its roots in Indigenous culture. According to historians, the first surfing references were found in Polynesia, with cave paintings from the 12th century showing people riding on waves.

Alison Mariella Désir was honored and grateful to be on the Quinault Indian Reservation to take her very first surf lesson, thanks to the partnership between the Quinault Indian Nation and Warm Current, an organization dedicated to reconnecting Indigenous youth to their ancestral waters, making surfing more accessible and fun.

In this episode, Alison chats with Polly Yen, a volunteer for Warm Current and transplant from Taiwan who discovered their love of surfing right here in Washington. In fact, if not for the support of Indigenous communities that have made them feel welcome and protected, Polly says they would not be surfing. Alison will also talk with Ryan Hendricks, a Quinault Indian Tribal council member and father of seven, each of whom has found fun and empowerment through surfing.