Unpacking exclusivity in outdoor activities

Welcome back! Alison Mariella Désir returns for season two of Out & Back with more stories and adventure outdoors. Last season, Alison was new to Seattle, having recently moved from New York and trying to find her way here. Since then, she has published a book, toured the country from Texas to Alaska, and found her people here in Seattle, thanks largely to this show and the amazing individuals and organizations she has gotten to spend time with.

The theme of this season, if there had to be one, is #MembersOnly, featuring outdoor activities that have been fiercely guarded by membership fees; those that require the freedom to exist, unbothered in nature, or include expensive equipment: activities like skiing, horseback riding, surfing and birdwatching. Along the way, Alison reveals that despite these obstacles and restrictions, BIPOC actually have long histories of participating in these activities.

In this first episode, Alison catches up with Aaliyah Earvin, founder of the North of Seattle Run Club, about their adventures around the Pacific Northwest and beyond. They share stories of their destined friendship but also how they’ve become leaders and role models, creating community and making space for their children and other BIPOC in the outdoors.