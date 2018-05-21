The ‘progressive sisters’ transforming Washington politics

A grassroots uprising

That was just the sort of diversity Nguyen was hoping for when she fired off her Nov. 9 Facebook missive. That very afternoon, she huddled with a friend who had responded to her post. They met at Nue, the international restaurant she and her husband own in Capitol Hill, where they serve their favorite street food dishes from around the world.

A Vietnamese refugee, Nguyen had kept her distance from politics most of her life, associating it with war and death. Her father, who fought for the defeated South Vietnamese army, was sent to a communist reeducation camp after the war. Her grandfather died in one.

In 1975, while her father was imprisoned, Nguyen and several family members fled Vietnam in a rickety, overcrowded boat. Her mother, a brother and a sister didn’t survive the trip. Nguyen, 10 years old at the time, was raised by an aunt and uncle in California.

Now 43, she has spent most of her adult life restricting her civic engagement to casting a ballot. With his remarks about women, immigrants and refugees, Trump helped propel Nguyen into the political arena. She travelled to California, Colorado and Nevada to campaign for Hillary Clinton, knocking on doors and making phone calls.

“She was just so qualified,” Nguyen said. “We had a woman with probably the most experience of any candidate of modern times, and what we’re talking about is how loud she was or how she’s not smiling enough. Why does that matter?”

In the days after the election, Nguyen immediately started researching ways to fight back. She soon discovered Emerge America and contacted the national office, which put her in touch with other Washington women who were hoping to band together for the same purpose. They networked.

Less than a month after Trump’s election, on Nov. 29, about 40 of them gathered at an old brick building in Pioneer Square. There they agreed to form a new chapter of Emerge.

Most of them were political newcomers. The only experienced hand in the group was Pamela Eakes, a prominent Democratic fundraiser and activist who is close to Al Gore and both Clintons. Still mourning, Eakes attended the meeting dressed in black and cried at every stop light on her way there.

“The room was full of energy, with all these new people coming to the forefront of political and civic action,” Eakes said. “This was a can-do group.”

Challenged by the national office, they committed to raising $25,000 toward hiring an executive director. Within another month, they had the money — before their self-imposed deadline of Trump’s inauguration.

Through word of mouth and social media, they recruited their first class.

“If you’re pissed off enough and want to run for public office, contact me,” Nguyen wrote in a Facebook post last May, after Republicans attempted to repeal Obamacare. “It’s one of the best forms of revenge! If you hate the policies that get thrown at you, then change the policymakers!”

In June, Karen Besserman came aboard as Emerge Washington’s executive director. An experienced Seattle-based political consultant, she had worked on a statewide campaign for gun safety, Maria Cantwell’s successful U.S. senate campaign and a wide array of other state races. But after several years in the political arena, Besserman had burned out. In 2004, she shifted her business to supporting nonprofit organizations.

Trump’s victory prompted her to rejoin the political fray.

“Things like Emerge are going to save the day,” she said. “These women want to change the world, and they’re going to do it.”