Domestic workers: 'We’re like the garbage they ask us to clean up'

Seattle's proposed legislation would guarantee a minimum wage for domestic workers, excluding live-in workers. Domestic workers would also be guaranteed regular rest breaks. The legislation also proposes establishing a Domestic Workers Standards Board, which would make recommendations to the city on legal protections, benefits and working conditions.

The proposal for a Domestic Workers Board is significant because, historically, domestic workers have been excluded from the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which allows employees to unionize and negotiate for better workplace conditions. The NLRA was passed during the New Deal era when, in response to the Great Depression, the government introduced numerous programs. But Southern legislators fought to exclude certain individuals — domestic workers among them — to maintain control over cheap, Black labor.

The Domestic Workers Board would initially be made up of nine members and would include domestic workers, employers and community representatives. It would offer training to domestic workers on labor laws. It would educate workers about discrimination and sexual harassment. And it would attempt to set up access to paid sick leave and family leave, retirement, health and other benefits through a leave bank or portable benefit account to which an employer and employee could contribute.

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda during a vote to repeal the head tax at City Hall in Seattle. (Photo by Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

The legislation would also establish penalties for retaliation — which would include forbidding employers from threatening employees with reporting their immigration status — for workers who exercise their rights.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who has been at the forefront of the fight to protect domestic workers in the region, helped write the legislation. “What we’re trying to do in Seattle is to make sure that all domestic workers actually have the protections that we would assume any worker in our community gets,” Mosqueda said.

“If you think about who this population is, they’re really the most vulnerable workers: women, people of color, immigrants. And as a woman, as a person of color, as someone who didn’t grow up, you know, historically wealthy, I want to make sure we’re investing in these workers just like we would every other worker.”

Referencing Seattle’s recent business tax debacle, Mosqueda also added: “I think the city needs something less controversial,” she said. “And right now, there’s lots of interest in moving this forward.”