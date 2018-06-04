One scientist’s solution to our plastic problem: Eat it

A scientist at Oregon State University is developing edible food packing as well as edible coating for fruits and vegetables. Her goals: reduce plastic waste and keep food fresher longer. In this debut episode of ReInventors, host Katie Herzog visits Yanyun Zhao in her lab for a taste test.

ReInventors is produced by KCTS 9 and PBS Digital Studios. Each episode features scientists, inventors and tinkerers who are reimagining the basic elements of our everyday lives.