comments
Share
Environment

One scientist’s solution to our plastic problem: Eat it

by / June 11, 2018

At Oregon State University, Yanyun Zhao has developed an edible coating for fruits and vegetables. (Photo by Ken Christensen/KCTS 9)

A scientist at Oregon State University is developing edible food packing as well as edible coating for fruits and vegetables. Her goals: reduce plastic waste and keep food fresher longer. In this debut episode of ReInventors, host Katie Herzog visits Yanyun Zhao in her lab for a taste test.

ReInventors is produced by KCTS 9 and PBS Digital Studios. Each episode features scientists, inventors and tinkerers who are reimagining the basic elements of our everyday lives.

Topics:

comments on

One scientist’s solution to our plastic problem: Eat it

About the Author - Eric Keto

Eric is a video producer for Cascade Public Media.