In a homeless encampment, pets provide more than comfort

I arrived at the encampment hoping to go a little deeper. So I dropped my things and worked with Richard, the camper on the morning’s security shift. We set up my tent, nailing it into a wooden platform and secured a tarp over it for extra measure.

Though I’ve had a brief experience with homelessness as a child, I have never lived unsheltered. I have, however, witnessed firsthand the powerful force that having an animal can be in times of emotional and physical hardship. In 2013, just months into a new research position at the Center for One Health Research at the University of Washington — a group that focuses on the interface of human, animal, and environmental health — the relationship between people experiencing homelessness and their animals emerged as an area of interest.

For five years I have delved into the topic from many perspectives: research, community engagement, outreach, and visual storytelling. By the time I entered TC3, I had already photographed and interviewed about a dozen people living with pets.

I’d heard remarkable stories in which people described their pet as their closest and most loyal friend, a non-judgmental listener, a source of protection, and a companion that provided a sense of responsibility and accountability. I’d also been made aware of the significant hurdles that having a pet can create while attempting to access housing and other services.

Living in an encampment was a chance to take a much more immersive and intimate look at these relationships in the day-to-day, and I spent my time getting to know four of the camp’s pet owners: Sonny, Kevin and couple Ashley and Robert. Being present as they went about their lives with their dogs both inside and outside of camp helped bring the stories I’d been told to life, benefits and barriers included.