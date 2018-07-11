The media ignore women’s sports. Can this network change that?

A few years ago, Megan McNally became extremely frustrated when she discovered bike racing.

“I really loved bike racing, but it was so hard to find and watch bike racing — but then when you did, you could only find the men's races. You couldn't find the women's races,” McNally says.

She didn’t grow up playing or watching them, but as sports became an increasingly important part of her life, she kept hitting roadblocks over and over when trying to access and watch women’s sports. She realized that as a fan of women’s sports, she was being completely and wholly neglected by current sports media.

Instead of becoming complacent, McNally saw an opportunity.

Her new Seattle-based startup, Diana SportsTV , will launch soon as the first digital streaming network dedicated solely to women’s sports. Think Netflix with the added bonus of providing live streaming content.

In early January, McNally left the law firm she founded to focus fully on her new venture.

"I'm a lawyer who spent 20 years in philanthropy, and I'm doing what I do now because I am a sports fan, and I'm really tired of waiting for sports media to understand what I want to watch and how I want to watch it," McNally says.

It’s a response to the persistent issue of gender disparity that plagues sports and sports coverage across the board.

In a 2017 study , McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, found that 45 percent of millennial sports fans are women, a seven percent increase from Generation X. Yet another study , conducted at the University of Southern California, found that from 1999 to 2014, ESPN’s flagship program SportsCenter devoted, on average, two percent of their coverage to women’s sports.

Through her own research, McNally has found that the whole notion of women's sports not being "commercially viable" falls apart when you really dig into it.

“One of the reasons that the major men’s leagues have the giant turnouts and the commercial success that they do is because of excessive coverage across many networks, all the time. You’re bombarded with it. That helps you build audience,” McNally says.

This is something Bill Predmore, co-owner and president of Seattle Reign FC, grapples with constantly.

Predmore describes the relationship between sports media and teams as “symbiotic” and sees this as a major factor in mainstream sports media's coverage of women's sports stagnating at dismal levels.

“You see it with something like the Seahawks where content about the Seahawks is driving interest in local media,” Predmore explains. “And local media — by talking about [the Seahawks] — is driving interest in the team.”

This results in a cycle: a cycle where women’s teams have historically found themselves on the outside looking in.

“We've just not been able to, thus far, break through that and get coverage that I think is commensurate with what I'd like to believe is our value,” Predmore says. “I think part of our challenge is breaking that cycle, and that's a long-term challenge for us to solve.”

This merely scratches the surface of the staggering information McNally found in her extensive research. Women sports fans have been — and continue to be — an afterthought for traditional sports media.

When current sports media puts women’s sports and women fans on the backburner, it is easy to see why fans and athletes alike have long been seeking alternative forms of media. Others, such as McNally, took matters into their own hands.

“I did it not just because I had an idea, but because I’d validated the idea to some extent and couldn’t stop thinking about it,” she says.

Fed up with the status quo, McNally went all in.