Self-driving bikes: Seattle's next transit revolution?
What does your future commute look like? Will you be taking a self-driving car, a solo-wheel, the hyperloop?
What about ... a self-driving bike?
In this episode of ReInventors, we look at how Professor Tyler Folsom and his students at University of Washington Bothell are spearheading a grassroots effort to test and develop lighter, more affordable, personal rapid transit: self-driving bikes.
ReInventors is hosted by Katie Herzog. Each episode features scientists, inventors and tinkerers who are reimagining the basic elements of our everyday lives.