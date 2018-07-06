comments
Self-driving bikes: Seattle's next transit revolution?

by / July 6, 2018
Video by Sarah Hoffman, Eric Keto and Resti Bagcal

Katie Herzog sits in a self-driving bike. (Photo still by Sarah Hoffman/KCTS 9)

What does your future commute look like? Will you be taking a self-driving car, a solo-wheel, the hyperloop?

What about ... a self-driving bike?

In this episode of ReInventors, we look at how Professor Tyler Folsom and his students at University of Washington Bothell are spearheading a grassroots effort to test and develop lighter, more affordable, personal rapid transit: self-driving bikes.

ReInventors is hosted by Katie Herzog. Each episode features scientists, inventors and tinkerers who are reimagining the basic elements of our everyday lives.

