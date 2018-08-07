Live coverage of the 2018 primary election — from Seattle to Ellensburg

While this year’s primary election is a bit less exciting than Seattle's mayoral primary last year, it’s still important. In the State Legislature, there are several seats up for grabs and the top two finishers from the primary will head to a general election that could shift the power balance in Olympia. Democrats in the 8th Congressional District will narrow their candidates in hopes of seizing David Reichert’s seat and doing their part to help their party take back the House from Republicans in November. And in the 9th Congressional District, Rep. Adam Smith faces a challenge from left-leaning Democratic newcomer Sarah Smith and Republican Doug Basler. Lastly, look out for the vote to renew a formerly boring old levy which is now in danger of failing over concerns with facial recognition.

Crosscut journalists will be reporting from election parties all over — from Seattle to Ellensburg. Follow the live blog for dispatches and to find out who will be where.