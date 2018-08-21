When palm trees thrived in the Pacific Northwest

A 12,000-year-old pinecone, a fossilized ginkgo leaf — Knute Berger dives into the Burke Museum’s paleobotany collection to find out what Washington use to look like and to contemplate which of the state's former, and considerably warmer, climates would be the most suitable dwelling for a modern-day Mossback. These specimens might help scientists understand, and prepare for, human-caused climate change.