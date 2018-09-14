An all-female “Richard III” crowns a dame of thrones

Sarah Harlett in costume for her role as the titular tyrant in Shakespeare’s Richard III. (Photo courtesy Seattle Shakespeare Company)

Take, for example, an all-female production of one of Shakespeare’s war plays.

Upstart Crow Collective, which is co-producing Richard III with Seattle Shakespeare, was founded in 2006 by director Joshi and local theater veterans Betsy Schwartz and Kate Wisniewski. Its mission is to produce classical works with all-female casts.

“Shakespeare only has a handful of juicy roles for women, and if you’re older, there are hardly any,” explains Harlett, who has performed in every Crow production. She says there’s great joy in the all-female versions. “There are so many talented women in Seattle, and we never get to perform together because we usually have to compete against each other for the roles.”

The gender-swap may sound like a clever gimmick, a nod to the days when all Shakespeare’s female roles were played by men. “Audiences tell us they go in thinking, ‘An all-women show!’” Harlett says, “but soon that fact of it disappears.” With a female production, she says, “We’re not trying to play men, by dropping our voices or acting ‘male,’ we’re just telling a good story.” That said, Harlett concedes, “Whenever you put a solitary gender in a play, something different emerges.”

When developing this play, and the previous Upstart Crow-Seattle Shakespeare co-production, Bring Down the House (based on the Henry VI plays), the group dug into what the characters’ experience of the world at that time would have been. “We talked a lot about how men in that society take up more space,” Harlett says. “They have the power, they own the point of view.” She says as women, they realized, “Some of us make ourselves smaller in a space, or offer thoughts as questions. These are the habits we were paying attention to in rehearsal.”

Harlett, who stands 5’3,” seems mountainous in the role of Richard III. Taking a sure-footed stance in tall black boots, she uses her powerful alto voice to great effect. Her aggrandizing, scheming character is prone to both soliloquies and conspiratorial asides to the audience, and Harlett is in total control of each crescendo, outburst and seething threat.