New play spotlights Detroit, 'metaphor for Black America'

One measure of that re-emergence: the break-through plays of Dominique Morisseau, including Skeleton Crew, which receives its Seattle premiere this week, Sept. 20–Oct. 14, 2018 at ArtsWest Playhouse. Through her Detroit Projects trilogy, which includes this tale of auto factory workers facing layoffs, Morisseau has become something of a dramatist laureate of her native city.

Setting her dramas in Detroit is “like writing about family,” explained Morisseau, in an email exchange. “It's writing about my culture.”

The motor city, suggests Morisseau, is “an ongoing metaphor for Black America. So as long as I am a living breathing part of Black America, my stories will continue to reflect my love, conflicts and navigation of this reality.”

Morisseau’s theatrical relationship to her hometown has been compared to August Wilson’s devotion to writing a 10-play cycle based in his birthplace of Pittsburgh. And like Wilson, she captures the poetic patois and aspirations of the striving working class people she grew up with.

Morisseau, however, is more topical in her approach. Skeleton Crew is set in 2008, at the start of the national financial meltdown. It portrays, with vigor and empathy, four Detroit auto plant workers coping with their complex personal relations with one another and the very real possibility of layoffs and plant closure.

At the center of the story is Faye, a longtime auto worker and union rep who is just a year short of retiring with a good pension. Faye is whip-smart, sharp-witted and fiercely independent, but also burdened with nagging addictions (to cigarettes and gambling), with homelessness (due to a series of financial setbacks), and with lingering grief over a loved one and conflicting loyalties in the workplace.

“Faye is inspired by many people in my upbringing and life, but most specifically my aunt who, among my immediate family members, had the most intriguing relationship with the factory,” Morisseau notes. “She would work so much overtime, she was narcoleptic. She built her whole life through working at the plant and when the auto industry collapse was a threat, she — along with many others that I know and love — got not nearly the kind of buyout and severance that she deserved.”

It’s a major role for a mature female actress. And Seattle’s Tracy Michelle Hughes is a likely candidate to fulfill its promise at ArtsWest, in a production directed by Jay O’Leary.

Since relocating here in 2002 from San Diego, Hughes has won admiration in a wide range of parts. From her expressive turn as a Black child experiencing the horror of a cross-burning incident in the South, in the one-woman Pretty Fire at Taproot Theatre; to her nosy, snobbish landlord in Intiman Theatre’s Wedding Band, Hughes has infused her work with a vibrant vitality and intelligence.