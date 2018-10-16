How Paul Allen transformed Seattle’s cultural landscape

Peter Boal, artistic director, Pacific Northwest Ballet

“Paul Allen affected the world through his innovation and philanthropy. His generosity also included Pacific Northwest Ballet, where we would see Paul periodically slipping through the crowd at intermission. He was always keen to bestow praise on the ballet through social media or through acquaintances. Paul was more than a supportive subscriber to the ballet. The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation served as one of PNB’s major contributors and helped to enhance my artistic vision for the Company. We will miss him in many ways.”

Paul Allen and his sister Jody gave a grant to Book-It Theatre that helped greatly expand the reach of the Arts and Education touring van. (Photo by Shannon Erickson Loys)

Myra Platt and Jane Stevens Jones, founding co-artistic directors, Book-It Repertory Theater

“The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation was instrumental in developing and sustaining Book-It Repertory Theatre, and helping Book-It get a foothold in this community by supporting the company generously — a total of $940K for 15 years.

“In 1999, the Foundation was one of Book-It’s first season supporters. Through the support of the Family’s Foundation, Book-It produced over 70 subscribed mainstage shows. In 2010, the Foundation chose to honor us with a Founders Grant to celebrate the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary. In 2011, Paul Allen and his sister Jody provided a substantial three-year grant to honor the passing of their mother Faye Allen, enabling Book-It’s Arts and Education touring program to expand its reach to schools and libraries across the state of Washington. This singular contribution vastly improved Book-It’s ability to bring art and literacy education to the provinces, bringing 45 productions of books as theater for thousands of children, many of whom experienced live theater for the first time.”

Allison Rabbitt, director of development, Seattle Opera

“Paul Allen was a 29-year subscriber to Seattle Opera. His lifetime philanthropy totaled just under $500,000 to support opera productions and programming.”

Alfredo Arreguin, painter

“The Paul Allen Foundation donated $50,000 for the publishing of [Arreguin’s art book, Patterns of Dreams and Nature]. The painting on the cover is in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of American Art. Lately, one of my salmon paintings was acquired for the Allen Institute. Thank you Paul Allen for being part of my success as an artist.” [posted on Facebook]

Allen was both an audience member and a funder of Seattle Symphony, including giving financial support to the Octave 9, the forthcoming high-tech surround-sound concert space. (Rendering by LMN Architects)

Leslie Chihuly, Seattle Symphony board of directors chair emeritus:

“He was a lifelong passionate lover of art and music. His generosity across the entire arts sector in our region made a huge impact. He enjoyed musical performances of all kinds. He loved rock and roll. He loved the London Proms. He loved a great piano concerto.

“The Paul Allen Foundation has given to the Seattle Symphony since 2002. He attended Seattle Symphony concerts and in recent years, he was actively engaged with us in conversations about projects to excite and bring audiences together in new ways, including through his commitment to MoPOP and to the Upstream Music Fest and Summit. Through his support and entrepreneurial approach, Paul was a major force in creating Seattle’s rich and diverse arts community. He recently gave to the Seattle Symphony’s new state of the art, technology-infused space, Octave 9. We are so grateful to Paul and his generosity to our orchestra, to our arts community and to our city as a whole.”

On the Boards received funding from Allen that helped launch their streaming performance series (OtBTV), as well as many other programs. Shown here: Kyle Abraham’s “When the Wolves Came In.” (Photo by Carrie Schneider)

Betsey Brock, executive director at On the Boards

“I like to think that it was a ‘takes one to know one’ situation. Paul Allen is known for innovation, research and experimentation — and the Foundation’s support made those exact things possible here at OtB.

“On the Boards is extremely grateful for The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, who continued to fund On the Boards until 2015. Their support enabled decades of contemporary performance, as well as built organizational capacity that serves us to this day. Our administrative offices were named for the Allen Foundation for the Arts when they supported the purchase of On the Boards’s building in 1997. Allen funding was also instrumental in helping kick off OntheBoards.tv and in supporting programs to better serve the community.”

Seattle Repertory Theatre

“We were honored to have Mr. Allen as a subscriber for 25 years, and grateful for the Allen Family Foundation’s generous support of youth arts education and new work, which supported student programming and world-premiere productions serving hundreds of thousands of people. His civic spirit had a tremendous impact on our community, and he will be deeply missed.”

John Richards, DJ at KEXP

“He saved the station back when it was very much in need of saving. He gave us the seed money to become self-sufficient when we took control of our own destiny. He never once influenced our programming or told us what to do during that time.

“He gave us a home to create and build the KEXP community for $1 a year for many years at Dexter and Denny. It allowed us to grow and fend for ourselves. He supported the new home campaign when he had already done enough, pushing us towards our goal. He complimented me on my show and I once hung out with him and Bono for a few minutes in the basement of the arena of the basketball team he owned...both of us clearly fans of U2. Plenty to critique when you’re a billionaire but I’ll tell you this much, if he hadn’t given a shit about the station and music in our city, there wouldn’t be a KEXP that is independent, commercial free and continuing to be a place that we can gather and create.” [posted on Facebook]