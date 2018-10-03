The Kavanaugh break you need: immersive art by Northwest women

2. With her high-tech installation Illusion, at 4Culture Gallery, artist Haein Kang also aims to stimulate and expand human perception. But instead of looking to the stars, she’s peering deep inside our brains.

Born and raised in Korea and now a Ph.D. candidate in UW’s digital arts program, Kang has created a machine that combines EEG technology with a more poetic, synesthetic interpretation of mental chatter. She says it’s an attempt to “capture inner conflicts and aspirations… and reconstruct them into a formative language.”

Haein Kang's Illusion installation at 4Culture transmits brain waves to percussion instruments, creating a rhythmic map of mental processes. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

The components of her machine (one of several she calls “useless, but working for beauty”) include: a participant hooked up to a helmet of electrodes; a large projection screen; and a row of eight Rube-Goldberg-esque percussive instruments triggered by different alpha waves moving through the brain when the participant’s eyes are closed. The resultant rhythm concert sounds something like raindrops on canvas, a bouncing marble and wind chimes — depending on the mindset of the person wearing the headset.

“The sound is affected by the performer’s state of mind,” says Jordan Howland at 4Culture, where the work is now installed. “If Haein was looking at a photograph of Donald Trump or watching a video of the Kavanaugh hearing ... and then closed her eyes to play the instruments, we would most definitely experience a percussive shift from a previous performance where she was looking at a bucolic landscape or kittens playing with string.” (Howland clarifies that this particular scenario has not been tested.)

Kang will demonstrate the machine on Oct. 4, during Pioneer Square art walk, and those curious to have their own mindset transposed to percussion can attend Kang’s “Gentle Introduction to EEG” workshop. Just remember her instructions: try to relax, and breathe.