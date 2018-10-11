Muslim Khmer performance artist mourns her lost garment by creating anew

Ando was particularly moved at seeing the Red Chador interact with Ali’s children: “To see her kids run up to her [when she arrived at King Street], to see her embrace them with such joyous love….she’s a reminder of what we believe in. That’s why I’m drawn to her.”

The Red Chador’s garment is also a prime example of the cultural “hybridity” that Ali says she “stitches” into all of her artwork. The garment takes traditional elements of the Islamic religion, but plays with expectations and perceptions of these within a Western (and Islamophobic) context.

It includes the burka, but the chador is much longer than tradition, granting Ali a regal presence.

“I’m only 5’3”, but for some reason that dress makes me feel like I’m 12 feet,” she laughs.

The fabric is red, a marked contrast to more commonly seen black or white chadors.

“The red to me is also life and blood and passion.”

And it’s sequined.

“I knew that the fabric had to be what I call fabulous, and it was going to be something that was over the top.”

It’s also a nod to Ali’s love of science fiction — think: the red chador-wearing Imperial Guards in Star Wars. Overall, the garment subtly reflects Ali’s sense of humor. “I wanted her to be bright, noticeable, visible, and playing with ostentatiousness…[like] a really fabulous sort of gala prom dress, if an Orthodox Muslim woman was to go to a ball. [For] all of her public interventions, [it was] her constant debut.”

The Red Chador: In Memoriam (Cambodia). Artist Anida Yoeu Ali performs a mourning ritual on July 12, 2018 in Phnom Penh for the death of The Red Chador (Courtesy of Java Creative Café)

Whether it’s through spoken word poetry, installations or performance art, Ali’s work carries a global complexity and consciousness that can make it difficult for audiences to “read” right away. “And that’s okay with me,” she says now. “I just hope that it can lead to asking good questions.”

What do people rarely ask her about her work? Ali pauses for several long minutes, thinking. “[Rarely] do I get asked about love and compassion,” she says, finally. “I work with empathy.”

Ali has scheduled Red Chador memorial exhibitions later this year in Philadelphia and Phnom Penh. Later this month, there will be a memorial in Adelaide, Australia.