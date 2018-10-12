In South Lake Union, 'BOREALIS' showers MOHAI in light

In Moscow, millions of people will gather for light festivals like this, Us explained. The international competition, he continued, allows spectators to take in all sorts of creative perspectives.

“Light is an international language,” he said.

“If there were no light, there would be no life,” chimed in Terry Morgan, the executive director of the inaugural festival, transporting the significance of the event to a whole different level.

And with that, a huge lighted countdown began on the MOHAI building and then, a giant gray whale appeared.

The Canada geese, a dog walker, a gaggle of bicyclists passing by — had never encountered such a sight.