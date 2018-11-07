comments
Culture

The generational zigs and zags of immigrant identity

Blue Scholars co-founder “Kuya Geo” on the push-pull of assimilation and heritage  and how it differs by immigrant generation.

by / November 8, 2018
Video by Aileen Imperial and Stephen Hegg
George “Geo” Quibuyen

If Im the U.S.-born child of immigrant parents, am I first or second-generation? Kuya Geo asks and answers. (Still image from video shot by Resti Bagcal and Aileen Imperial)

What are the cultural differences between first, second and third generations of immigrants? 

In this episode of our Kuya GEO series, Blue Scholars co-founder George Geo Quibuyen reflects on his Filipino heritage and the generational push-pull between assimilating into American culture and holding on to one’s cultural traditions.

Kuya: A Filipino term used as a sign of respect for an older male relative such as a brother, cousin or family friend. 

About the Author - Aileen Imperial

Aileen Imperial is a multimedia and documentary producer and a 3-time Emmy winner for feature videos in the Arts, Culture, and Human Interest.

Stephen Hegg

About the Author - Stephen Hegg

Stephen is a 25-year veteran of KCTS, producing a wide range of cultural and public affairs series, documentaries and arts programming. His credits include PIE, Something in the Water (PBS feature on Seattle’s indie music scene), the gala opening of Benaroya Hall, and documentaries on Asahel and Edward Curtis, Dan Sullivan and Doris Chase. Seattle-born, Hegg is a graduate of Whitworth University and is also an accomplished violinist and avid cyclist.