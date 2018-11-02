WA’s prosecutors are mostly white, male — and running unopposed

Nationally, an estimated 85 percent of elected prosecutors run unopposed, according to a 2015 report by the San Francisco-based advocacy group Women Donors Network. Washington state is no exception. Of the 39 prosecutor races currently on ballots throughout the state, only 10, or 26 percent, are contested races.

“These races are below the radar,” said Dan Shih, Chair of the Washington Coalition of Minority Legal Professionals, a joint committee of participating minority bar associations that rates candidates for elected law-enforcement positions. “A lot of people really don’t understand what the prosecuting attorney does and the impact of that office on the criminal justice system.”

Experts Crosscut spoke to say the absence of competition in the prosecutor races can lead to a lack of accountability, as well as a dearth of progress on criminal justice reform. It also could be contributing to a lack of diversity within the offices. There are a scant number of women and people of color running for the office in Washington state, which is elected every four years: Six women and at least four people of color.

Nationally, 95 percent of the approximately 2,400 elected public prosecutors — including state, county and district attorneys — are White and 83 percent are men. Only 1 percent are women of color, according to the 2015 report by the Women Donors Network.

The reason for the lack of candidates? Some say the paltry number of challengers is due to the fact that prosecutor candidates are likely to rise up through the ranks, and are reluctant to cause friction at their day jobs.

Just look at Whatcom County, where for the first time in 44 years two candidates are running for the office.

Lisa McShane, a political consultant who is helping with one of the candidate’s campaigns, Eric Richey, said the only reason there are two challengers this year — both Democrats — is due to the seat opening after former prosecutor Dave McEachran retired, finally, after decades on the job.

“My primary thought is that people who want this job are unwilling to run against their boss,” McShane said.

Those searching for a reason why only need to look at the prosecutor’s race in Pierce County, where Mark Lindquist is running for his third term against challenger Mary Robnett, who worked for the prosecutor’s office until 2012. The race between the two former colleagues has been described as a slugfest, with each accusing the other of unethical behavior while on the job.

Another reason for a lack of candidates, said McShane, is the fact that a government job, even overseeing a county office, is unlikely to pay as much as private sector lawyers stand to make. “I think the field of people who want to run against an incumbent prosecutor is pretty narrow,” she said.

It’s been so long since anyone has run for the office in Whatcom County that “people are struggling to understand what a prosecutor does,” McShane added.

Although there have been numerous forums, “a lot of the questions have missed the mark,” McShane said. For example, the public has asked the candidates about a ballot measure to fund a new jail, which was defeated in 2015 and 2017. Voters don’t seem to understand that the ballot proposal would have enacted legislation, a sales tax to fund a new jail, that remains outside the control of the county prosecutor’s office.

Still, for the first time in years, “people are all worked up about the race,” McShane said.

Yet the lack of candidates has already done its damage, McShane said. McEachran, for example, was opposed to introducing the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, program in Pierce County. The program offers housing, healthcare, job training, treatment and mental health support for drug offenders and prostitutes.

“I think it’s really healthy to have some turnover,” McShane said.