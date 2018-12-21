The greenest classroom in the world might be in Seattle

The classroom’s roof is covered in solar panels — enough to power everything from lights to heat to venting to the robot Dash and Dot, which helps teach programming skills to the second through fifth graders. The roof inclines so rainwater travels through its gutter system before collecting in a large outdoor cistern. The cistern connects to a smaller indoor cistern that runs water through a filtration system and then into a classroom sink. The structure also has a bathroom with a compostable toilet (although the bathroom sink follows code and uses water from a potable source). The entire building is constructed from materials that are LEED certified and non-toxic.

Last year, the SEED classroom notched another milestone by being classified as a Living Building — a prestigious international certification that shows it meets certain stringent environmental requirements, including using rain for all water needs and independently generating all electricity. But for Dash, who calls the classroom her “pride and joy,” the certification is a footnote to its greater contribution to school culture. Its array of green technology has seeped into the very fabric of the school, infiltrating everything from its curriculum and surrounding classrooms to the terms facility and parents use to describe the school.

“We’re not a math and science school — we’re a math, sustainability and science school,” said Wright. “I just feel like it has to be part of our definition now.”

Its physical attributes are spreading, too: Earlier this month, Perkins officially opened a new wing directly inspired by the SEED classroom.

Three new rooms were built on top of an expanded gym in order to make room for a growing student body (about 80 students). But rather than just constructing traditional city-powered spaces, Perkins borrowed some of the modular classroom’s green systems. They even polled 4th and 5th graders for suggestions as to which sustainable systems should be included in the school’s expansion and the kids then presented those ideas to Wright.

Some innovative choices made the cut. One new classrooms sports a giant mirror on its roof that aims sunlight through a ceiling window in order to brighten the classroom without using electric lights during the day. Another classroom includes a solar panel to power the lights in the room, along with a large switch that students manually flip when traditional electricity is needed. Wright said it’s meant to give the students a fun, interactive way to learn about where the classroom’s power is coming from.

“We just want to make the whole thing as visual and understandable as possible,” he said.

The third classroom, a shared space called the Green Room, connects to another cistern so rainwater can supply its sink. It will also eventually feature a substantial collection of plants, including a hydroponic gardening system fed by rainwater (a student suggestion).