An elegy to the viaduct on the eve of its passing

"Viaductum Benedictum: a Call and Response"

The procession of unfurled sails on Opening Day

For this we give you thanks

The unceasing march of ferry boats from harbor to bay to sea, and back

For this we give you thanks

Cloud-filled jasper and mango sunsets behind the mighty Olympic Range

For this we give you thanks

Orange, flightless birds pecking containers from ship to shore

For this we give you thanks

The dance of cumulus from the Duwamish to Magnolia

For this we give you thanks

Turtle-backed, stepping-stone islands

For this we give you thanks

The patient gaze of the snowcapped Brothers and their kin

For this we give you thanks

Thunderclouds hung low over the Youngstown steel mill

For this we give you thanks

Rainier framed perfectly within the Clink’s arch

For this we give you thanks

Majestic spray of fireboats

For this we give you thanks

The mark of seasons via GEICO plane and kite surfers

For this we give you thanks

Fireworks at The Safe The T and on the barge

For this we give you thanks

Voyeuristic views into Miller Hull’s walk-the-talk offices

For this we give you thanks

For these things and more, oh mighty Viaductus

We pour gratitude into the timeless sands of history

And vow one day to resurrect your majestic views

For the most common among us to enjoy

So has it been written;

So shall it be done.