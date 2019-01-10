An elegy to the viaduct on the eve of its passing
(1953-2019)
"Viaductum Benedictum: a Call and Response"
The procession of unfurled sails on Opening Day
For this we give you thanks
The unceasing march of ferry boats from harbor to bay to sea, and back
For this we give you thanks
Cloud-filled jasper and mango sunsets behind the mighty Olympic Range
For this we give you thanks
Orange, flightless birds pecking containers from ship to shore
For this we give you thanks
The dance of cumulus from the Duwamish to Magnolia
For this we give you thanks
Turtle-backed, stepping-stone islands
For this we give you thanks
The patient gaze of the snowcapped Brothers and their kin
For this we give you thanks
Thunderclouds hung low over the Youngstown steel mill
For this we give you thanks
Rainier framed perfectly within the Clink’s arch
For this we give you thanks
Majestic spray of fireboats
For this we give you thanks
The mark of seasons via GEICO plane and kite surfers
For this we give you thanks
Fireworks at The Safe The T and on the barge
For this we give you thanks
Voyeuristic views into Miller Hull’s walk-the-talk offices
For this we give you thanks
For these things and more, oh mighty Viaductus
We pour gratitude into the timeless sands of history
And vow one day to resurrect your majestic views
For the most common among us to enjoy
So has it been written;
So shall it be done.