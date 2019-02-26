How Seattle's first alt-weekly once gave voice to a changing city

Brewster was founder of the paper, which he ran until 1997. I was an editor there in one role or another for some 16 years. In 2006, he recruited me to write for Crosscut, which he also founded.

We met for lunch at the Virginia Inn, a longtime Weekly staff hangout, near Pike Place Market. Sitting at a small window table, it was comforting to see that though the Inn has changed owners, it has not changed inside. The menu was familiar and we sought comfort food: jambalaya for Brewster, steamed mussels for me. We relished, I think, a little stability in our environment since so much has changed in the city outside.

The loss of the Weekly wasn’t an occasion for sadness, but a prompt for more reflection by its founder. Launched in 1976 as The Weekly of Metropolitan Seattle, it was an urbanist enterprise from its inception. It grew out of a sophisticated editorial culture cultivated at KING-TV’s original Seattle Magazine, edited by a veteran of The New Yorker and Time-Lifer, Peter Bunzel. Brewster, an import from the East Coast, was a staff writer at the magazine until it folded in 1971. Under the stewardship of the broadcasting Bullitt family, it challenged local conventions and mores in a provincial town. It put a gay man and later Black Panther Aaron Dixon on the cover; it took on King County prosecutor Charles O. Carroll with reporting that shook up institutional racism and corruption.

But as a publication, it failed. Seattle advertisers were frightened and a hard sell. They avoided it in droves.

After it failed, Brewster tells me, he wanted to launch a publication with a better financial model that had a kind of evangelistic and iconoclastic energy for building a more sophisticated city. “I wanted to create an environment where writers were free to be themselves … where they could egg each other on” to be bold, he says. And as the mid-1970s approached, Seattle was enjoying a kind of urban renaissance. The Pike Place Market, saved by voters in 1971, preserved an ecosystem for low-income, downtown residents that also spurred high-rise development nearby. Pioneer Square was protected and being revitalized with new energy: restaurants, galleries, lofts and offices for urban professionals in what was still a mission district. It offered an urban edge that big cities had. Elliott Bay Books was born, so was Starbucks at the Market. Bumbershoot was launched. Gasworks Park opened, so too the Burke-Gilman Trail. The first Gay Pride Week was held.

The attitude, Brewster says, was, “Let’s make a real city here,” something more than chamber of commerce boosterism, misguided urban-renewal and the conservatism of downtown shopkeepers. Seattle had a long way to go, he says. Brewster was often chided for being an East Coast transplant with a Yale and professorial sensibility. But he wasn’t wrong about prodding Seattle.

The Weekly was conceived over lunches at the underground bistro, Brasserie Pittsbourg, in the basement of the Pioneer Building — a place on the vanguard of the city’s emerging restaurant scene. One of Brewster’s fellow plotters was Starbucks co-founder Gordon Bowker, who also had been a Seattle magazine staffer. Brewster wavered in taking the risk to launch a new newspaper. He was managing editor of The Argus, a downtown business paper for the establishment elite founded in 1894, and going out on his own was scary.

“Gordon finally told me that if you don’t do it, this is the last lunch I’ll ever have with you,” he remembers. Brewster found a major backer in Bagley Wright, a major arts patron. Wright wanted better arts criticism, wanted arts organizations to be pushed to improve, Brewster says. Wright loved hearing people at parties arguing about the latest Weekly reviews.