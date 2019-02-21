‘It’s not fair’: City evicts immigrant shop owner from SeaTac Market

“We are like literally fighting bankruptcy at this point,” said Abshir Mohammed, Abdulle’s brother. “I get emotional just thinking about it.”

Mohammed believes SeaTac opted to evict the family because over the past year they have fought city plans to redevelop the center where their market resides.

“I’ve been so vocal fighting this displacement, but it has had its repercussions,” Mohammed said.

The family’s lawyer, Henry Lippek, agrees, arguing the City of SeaTac has engaged in a form of retaliation.

“This is a direct assault on protected freedom of speech to someone who is an irritant to members of the city council,” Lippek said, referring to those members as “Neanderthals with respect to people who are immigrants and poor.”

“It’s become clear the city isn’t the least bit interested in resolving anything except to abuse the market in order to get them to vacate at the earliest possible time,” he said.

The city’s lawyer, Matthew Green, argued that the eviction resulted simply from the family's failure to make the rent on time. “For whatever reason known to the tenant, they did not make the required payments,” Green said, noting that King County Superior Court had ruled in the city's favor. “It’s really that straightforward from the landlord’s standpoint.”

Lippek acknowledges rent checks sometimes had been returned due to insufficient funds. The family was also on a month-to-month lease, which the city was free to terminate at any time.

In March 2018, 11 businesses at SeaTac Center, including SeaTac Market, received a letter detailing the city’s hope to sell and redevelop the property. As a result, the center’s business owners formed a coalition to fight possible displacement.

Within months, however, members of the SeaTac City Council voted 5-1 in favor of a proposed project by the Inland Group. The Spokane-based development firm plans to build 665 units of housing and 30,000 square feet of new commercial space next to the Tukwila International Boulevard light rail station.

As part of the nearly $16 million deal, about half of the housing units — 385 — will be dedicated to individuals and families making less than 60 percent of the area’s median income.

The plan was approved while the Somali community was still in mourning. Just days earlier, Amina Ahmed, a Somali American known as a passionate advocate for immigrants and refugees, was killed in a car crash. She had been appointed to the city council just weeks before.

The city’s plans to redevelop the property since its initial purchase in 2010 has pushed the region’s gentrification debate further south, leaving many immigrant businesses feeling like they’re at the brink of losing not only their livelihood, but also their community.