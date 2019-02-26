A researcher's crusade against fossil fuels began in the segregated South

We were going into the parts of Arkansas where no Black person would feel comfortable living or even being in for any extended period of time. We had to drive through those parts for several hours to get to the camp in the middle of the mountains. And it was scary as hell. We were almost like “ehhhhh, I don't know! Is this camp experience really necessary? I don't even know if we're going to make it through this place!” We were driving through legitimate sundown towns, where at one point in history, it was in the books that Black people could not be there after sundown.

I was the only Black kid there at the camp. That was a very different experience for me. Arkansas, then and now, is very segregated. More so back then in the ’80s. I did not go to school with any white people. I did not know any white people. There were only two white people in my life: One was a friend of my mom's from Germany, and the other was the door-to-door insurance man.

I did not experience discrimination at that camp the entire couple of weeks that I was there. It was this fantastic experience for me as a learner who was interested in environmental topics, but had never had an opportunity to really focus on them and explore them, and be out in the woods, picking flowers, identifying them with a group of other people, and, you know, exploring topics with another group of kids who were really excited learners.

Tarika Powell at Sightline Institute in Seattle on Feb. 25, 2019. Powell is a researcher at Sightline who focuses on fossil-fuel infrastructure development. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

These environmental studies to me began to encapsulate so many emotional things. It just became this space where things can be different than what they are. So I think for academic and emotional reasons, I was all-in on environmental studies at that point.

I was a classroom teacher for five years. There's always been a thread of environmental studies in it. When I came to the end of my teaching career, I was very particular about picking a job where I would be doing environmental work and also be helping people, in particular working-class people, as an opportunity to educate people about these topics. I was looking at a very, very narrow selection of jobs that would allow me to bring all of those passions to it, and so environmental policy and fighting off fossil fuels all the way in the Pacific Northwest happened to be the job that I took.

At Sightline Institute, I work on fossil-fuel work. We have a coal expert, we have an oil expert, and I'm the person who's an expert on natural gas and petrochemicals. For the past decade, [we’ve been] educating people in the community on why we on the West Coast don't have to become the home of large coal terminals and large oil terminals.