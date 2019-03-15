After New Zealand mosque attack, Seattle-area Muslims gather to grieve

Jamal began by giving the Muslim community permission to grieve.

“It is OK to be emotional. It is OK to feel grief,” he said. But “don’t think of those who died as dead, rather they are alive with their Lord.

“We know whatever happens, happens with the will of Allah.”

In the right-hand corner of the room, a table was set with flowers and notes left by neighbors. “We’re devastated by yesterday’s massacre,” one note read. “We want you to know our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, as well as your community.”

At the opposite corner of the room, one woman sat and wiped tears streaming down her face with a crumpled tissue.

Jamal explained to those gathered that on Wednesday he had participated in training meant to prevent, or at least mitigate, mass killings. New Zealand happened hours later.

Worshippers during an afternoon Muslim prayer service at Plymouth Congregational Church in Seattle, March 15, 2019. (Photo by Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

All told, 49 people were killed in two separate mosques in Christchurch, the largest city on New Zealand’s south island, with a population of about 400,000 people. Many more were injured, including children.

One person has been charged with murder — a 28-year-old Australian man, who appears to identify with extremist white nationalist ideologies. News outlets internationally have not hesitated to label the act terrorism.