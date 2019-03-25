Digging for indigenous science in 3,000-year-old clam beds

I was in a place, thinking: “I don’t know what I want, but I know I’m not in the right spot.” I met with Russel. It was kind of a big leap to that, [and the program] gave me the motivation and direction to go back to school.

I went ahead and quit my catering job and [after a summer with the Samish Stewards Program] enrolled at the University of Washington. From there, I got into the School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences. Between that experience and the experience working for the tribe, living out in the San Juan Islands, going to all these different places that most folks don't get to go, I really developed a cultural connection and a different view of the environment.

Marco Hatch, right, and marine and estuarine science graduate student Octavio Cruz collect data along the coast of Larrabee State Park in Bellingham on March 21, 2019.

When you're in that area, it's extraordinarily beautiful. It's breathtaking. And the next word people normally use is “pristine.” The San Juans appear to be pristine, a pristine gem. While they're a gem, they're certainly not pristine. In particular, areas that are state parks or reserves are still not pristine because they no longer have the land management and ocean management that Coastal Salish people have been doing in this area for thousands of years.

Because [Salish people] are not out on the land managing them anymore, the forest has completely changed. There are some obvious examples. When you're out in these areas that are touted as being pristine, they're in fact completely different than they were a few hundred years ago. They've gone from being these open grassland landscapes with a few big trees to being more or less monocultures of Doug fir because burning's not happening. Garry oak forests aren't being managed. There's this whole suite of terrestrial management that's been lost or is not being practiced to the extent it was.

What I wound up doing for my graduate work was driven from that experience. These environments have changed, but how do we know what they looked like and how they've changed? Can you find an environmental recorder that's out there?

It turns out bivalves can be pretty good for that. One of the species I studied actually has daily growth increments, so you can reconstruct the daily growth from this little tiny clam. I worked on using the chemistry within a shell to tell you about the oceanography at that time, so you could look at a shell that was 3,000 years old and figure out what the temperature was and what the nutrients looked like.

Leaving graduate school, I was going through that "I don't know what's next" phase. I get an email. I don't even know who forwarded it to me, but I get an email about a program called Student to Academic Professoriate for American Indians. The intention of this fellowship was to take recently graduated Native American students at the master's or Ph.D. level and place them at a tribal college or university to help them transition into being faculty at tribal colleges. I saw this come through and it was due the next day, so I stayed up all night and finished the application and sent it in.

That brought me up to Northwest Indian College. The main campus for it is on the Lummi Reservation, just outside Bellingham. As the only tribal college in the Northwest, they also have a number of site campuses on different reservations around the Salish Sea and the Nez Perce Reservation in Idaho. I wound up getting hired to direct the new program they created called the Salish Sea Research Center.