How Seattle plans to tackle an already controversial 2020 census

Although funding for the 2020 census was more than some anticipated, advocates say state and local organizations are still having to make up for the federal government’s lackluster efforts to reach all community members. In 2009, for example, the city allocated only $60,000 for what was then called the Seattle Complete Count Committee.

This year, in addition to the $4.5 million Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has already proposed for the 2020 census, the city has set aside $300,000 over the next two years for the Seattle Census Task Force. The task force plans to work alongside King County and Washington state to roll out posters, letters, social media and other types of messaging to encourage the public to participate in the 2020 census. A statewide alliance made up of organizations that serve communities of color, named the Washington Census Alliance , also plans to work alongside the city’s task force.

“It’s a big undertaking, with a lot more pressure than in years past,” said Councilmember Mosqueda, one of two co-chairs of the task force.

Members say the task force will focus on immigrants and other vulnerable populations, such as the LGBTQ community. More than 18 percent of Seattle’s population is made up of immigrants. Some members of the task force also pointed to the importance of overcoming any kind of digital divide in the city, especially since much of the census is expected this year to be completed online.

According to the mayor’s deputy communications director, Kamaria Hightower, 20 percent of Seattle residents failed to fill out their census forms in 2010, leading to an in-person visit from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. Constitution requires the government to count the number of people living in the United States every 10 years. The data is used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress.

Officials also point out that an accurate count of the city’s population is crucial in guaranteeing that Seattle receives its fair share of federal funds. In 2017, for example, Seattle received more than $80 million in direct and indirect federal grant revenue.

Federal funding is used for everything from rapid rehousing programs, aimed at helping move families and children out of homelessness, to affordable housing. Federal funds also support Head Start, food stamps or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicare and Medicaid.

Because of the current level of mistrust between immigrant communities and the federal government, however, members of the task force say any outreach efforts will require particularly nuanced messaging this year.

One reason for the mistrust is the potential addition of a citizenship question to the census. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice had requested a change to the census, proposing the inclusion of a question that would ask residents about their citizenship status. At the time, the federal government argued that asking participants their citizenship status would help enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which aims to prevent voting-rights violations. Only citizens can vote in U.S. elections.