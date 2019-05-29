As more people seek help for gaming disorder, experts and gamers look for answers

Tech companies now market gamelike technology to children younger than 1, with apps that mimic rattles, simulate musical instruments or reward babies with animal sounds for hitting the right button or tilting the screen. Such apps can seem like lifesavers for parents trying to keep their toddlers quiet during dinner or to snag a few quiet moments to send an email.

But there’s bad news for parents who rely on apps to keep their kids occupied: Although experts differ on the appropriate amount of screen time for young children, most agree that the longer parents can keep their young kids away from interactive devices, the better. Cash, the reSTART co-founder, recommends no screen time at all until a child is 2, then no more than an hour a day through elementary school, increasing to two hours a day through middle school and high school. As for smartphones, Cash says, they “really do not belong in the hands of anybody younger than a high schooler.”

Other experts, including Tokosch, suggest that parents pay attention not just to the amount of time their kids are spending playing video games or being online, but how digital media are affecting their lives: Are they angry when they can’t play their favorite game? Do they go to unusual lengths to access it (like sneaking into the room with the game console at night, or buying a second, secret gaming system or phone)? Are they skipping school and playing games instead? Any of those, Tokosch says, are “big yellow or red flags” that parents need to pay attention to.

Steel, who worked at reSTART for three years, says she believes that “the majority of families in America would benefit from taking an honest look at how much time they spend on screens. Most parents say that screen time is a constant battle, so my perspective is, no matter what the situation is in your home, you have to start somewhere. Track it. Look at your baseline. And then adopt basic screen hygiene,” such as keeping screens out of bedrooms, having a “cellhone zone” in the house and setting clear boundaries around the whole family’s use of technology.

For the Johnsons, those battles are in the future; they’re still trying to figure out where Eric will go to school next year, and where to set boundaries around his use of technology. Meanwhile, their younger son is now in middle school. He uses technology in a much different way than his older brother, Johnson says, in part because he saw the consequences of Eric’s behavior. The Johnsons have also gotten savvier about setting boundaries with their younger son. “All of his friends have phones, and I’m like, ‘Nope, you’re fine.’ And so [his phone] lives in the kitchen,” Johnson says.