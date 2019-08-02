The new campaign aims to show that Wild Rainiers have been domesticated over the years, hanging out in gyms or boardrooms. But a group is liberating them and setting them free in the wild, perhaps somewhere near Mount Rainier. This is an appeal to the Amazon generation (naturally, GeekWire has a story): skip work and do something Northwest crazy, like go into the woods on Amazon Prime Day. Throw off your lanyards, dump your scooters and get out! The hope is to attract young people with humor and quirkiness and convince newcomers that they can guzzle local culture and be in on the joke. This is partly a response to the proliferation of craft brews, which Rainier decidedly is not.

I recently came across another old beer brand up in Chimacum: cold cans of Olympia sold in a market. I was headed to Port Townsend for the weekend and bought a couple. I cannot tell you the sense of rightness that overcame me as I sipped an Oly while gazing over the Strait of Juan de Fuca one lovely evening. Yes, I know the Olympia Brewery in Olympia is moribund, and the beer brand is owned by Pabst (as is Rainier) and brewed in Los Angeles. But still, the stubby bottles, the Oly “O.” Those jingles and slogans are still in my head: “It’s the water … and a lot more.” Olympia, the first beer I drank legally, so there’s a little coming-of-age attachment for me, too.

But there is a rather delightful and epic story of revival connected to the brand’s history going on in Olympia right now. A craft brewpub called Well 80 is going old school. Restaurateur Bob Knudson, son Chris and head brewer Paul Pearson have situated this establishment on top of one of the town’s legendary artesian wells, which bubbles up under the floor at the rear of a warehouse they acquired to locate their brewery and restaurant. It was the amenity that sealed the deal.