In a Seattle infested by zombies, can a foul-mouthed crow save us all?

In her debut novel Hollow Kingdom, Lynnwood-based writer Kira Jane Buxton offers a clever new take on the zombie genre, as told by a foul-mouthed, domesticated crow named S.T. (short for Shit Turd). When the Cheetos-obsessed crow notices his human companion Big Jim has lost an eyeball and taken to shuffling around in the basement while drooling excessively, he realizes something has gone terribly awry.

The fast-talking feathered punster embarks on a quest — with his doddering bloodhound pal Dennis — through the swiftly crumbling streets of Ravenna, the Seattle Waterfront, Jose Rizal Park, Phinney Ridge and Lynnwood to try and gather forces with other “domestics” left behind, and go in search of an uninfected human who might bring hope for the future.

Along the way the beasts encounter many horsemen (and a gorilla, and a hippo) of the apocalypse, and discover that even as walking dead, humans are still obsessed with their cellphones. It’s a strange, funny, thoroughly original book that is also supergross (like all good zombie stories). But flying above all the gory details are tender insights about the human-animal connection.